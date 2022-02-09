FREE SEEDS for your own butterfly garden: Here’s how you can help save monarch butterflies in Texas

A butterfly is illuminated by the late-morning sun at Monarch Grove Sanctuary in Pacific Grove, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The number of Western monarch butterflies wintering along California's central coast is bouncing back after the population reached an all-time low last year. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Live Monarch Educational Foundation is sending out free butterfly garden seeds in an effort to save monarch butterflies, KPRC 2′s sister-station KSAT reports.

According to KSAT, butterfly populations have seen a decline in recent years, but you can save them for free through the Live Monarch Educational Foundation’s program.

The Live Monarch Educational Foundation will send free milkweed seeds to anyone who mails in a self-addressed, stamped envelope.

For additional seeds, you can also include a donation, in which Live Monarch will send 40 or more seeds per dollar as a thank you.

Envelopes can be mailed to:

Live Monarch - 2022 Seed Campaign

PO BOX 1339

Blairsville, Georgia 30514