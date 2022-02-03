HPD: Driver gets out of vehicle after striking woman, moves her to sidewalk, keeps going

The victim, Carolyn Sanders, 57, was transported to an area hospital in a stable condition.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the driver who they said moved a pedestrian out of the roadway after striking her, but fled the scene without offering any help.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 17.

According to police, Carolyn Sanders, 57, was walking in the 1400 block of Gears Rd. when the driver of a white SUV, of unknown make and model, traveling westbound, struck her as she attempted to cross the street.

The driver exited the vehicle and moved Sanders off the roadway and onto the sidewalk. The suspect then got back into the vehicle and fled the scene without rendering medical assistance, police said.

Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Sanders to the hospital. She sustained serious injuries, but was listed in stable condition.

The suspect is described only as an older male, about 5 feet nine inches tall, heavy set, with gray hair and a gray mustache.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Hit-and-Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.