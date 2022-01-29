57º

Neighbor dispute leads to 2 people shot at NW Houston apartment complex, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – An ongoing dispute between two groups of neighbors turned violent early Saturday as police said two people were shot.

It happened at a northwest Houston apartment complex in the 3800 block of Sherwood Lane near TC Jester Boulevard.

Police said shortly after 2 a.m., two men were arguing with a father-in-law in the courtyard.

At some point, the argument escalated and one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the father-in-law in the leg, according to police.

The victim’s 21-year-old son-in-law was inside his apartment when he heard the noise. Police said he ran downstairs and fired a gun at the two men, striking one of them in the chest.

Both the father-in-law and the neighbor were transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police are searching for the other man who they say took off with the gun used in the shooting.

Police believe the dispute between the neighbors lingered for a few weeks prior to the shooting.

