5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, Jan. 20

Here are things to know for Thursday, Jan. 20:

1. Woman walking with 2-year-old girl struck, killed by hit-and-run driver, police say

Police are asking for the community’s help in the search for a hit-and-run driver that killed a woman as she was walking with a 2-year-old girl on Jan. 13 in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The 26-year-old woman and the child were either crossing the street or on the sidewalk in the 3900 block of Hillcroft Avenue around 6:30 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle, police said. The driver fled the scene without helping the critically injured woman or checking on the child. The girl was not injured in the incident.

2. Prosecutors: Teen suspect pulled gun on victim, previous girlfriend before deadly shooting

New details were revealed in court Wednesday morning surrounding a love triangle that ended with a 16-year-old girl being shot 22 times by her 17-year-old boyfriend, according to investigators.

The boyfriend, Frank Deleon Jr., is accused of shooting Diamond Alvarez in a southwest Houston neighborhood on the night of Jan. 11. He was arrested Monday and charged with murder. He was released the next day after posting a $250,000 bond.

Details surrounding the alleged shooting and his previous relationships were read aloud in court.

3. Remembering former KPRC 2 sports anchor Ron Franklin: Read the warm messages honoring the beloved sportscaster

Ron Franklin, a sports anchor and reporter for KPRC 2 for much of the 1980s, has died. He was 79 years old.

Franklin had a long career in the industry that stretched beyond his anchoring and reporting on KPRC 2, which he did from 1980 through 1987. The Mississippi native also was the play-by-play voice for the Houston Oilers during the “Luv Ya Blue” years, as well as the Texas Longhorns for football and basketball for several years during the 1980s. Nationally, Franklin was perhaps best known for several decades at ESPN, where he served in different roles as a play-by-play announcer calling games and hosting shows.

His death has generated reaction from all over, including those in the KPRC 2 family. Below are some memories from those who knew Franklin.

4. HCTRA cites more than 20 fake paper tags this week after launching ‘Tag, You’re It!’ initiative

Following the announcement of Harris County Toll Road initiative “Tag, You’re It,” more than 20 fake paper tags have been cited this week since the launch.

Authorities made the decision to crack down on drivers taking advantage of the toll roads in Harris County with fraudulent paper plates.

Harris County Toll Road Authorities announced the start of a new initiative called, “Tag, You’re It!.” Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said officials have already written 24 citations on the Hardy Toll Road alone since Monday.

5. Millions of dollars pour early into Texas governor’s race

