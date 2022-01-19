Woman walking with 2-year-old girl struck, killed by hit-and-run driver, police say

HOUSTON – Police are asking for the community’s help in the search for a hit-and-run driver that killed a woman as she was walking with a 2-year-old girl on Jan. 13 in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The 26-year-old woman and the child were either crossing the street or on the sidewalk on the 3900 block of Hillcroft Avenue around 6:30 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle, police said. The driver fled the scene without helping the critically injured woman or checking on the child. The girl was not injured in the incident.

Police said the woman was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital and died two days later.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call the Houston Police Department Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4071 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.