Sky 2 over a shooting at the 500 block of Cypress Station

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities are investigating after a man was possibly shot by a family member in north Harris County Monday afternoon, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies said it happened in the 500 block of Cypress Station near I-45 North shortly before 3 p.m.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to deputies.

No further details of the shooting were immediately available.

KPRC 2 will bring the latest updates as soon as they come in.