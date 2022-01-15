Woman injured by stray bullet during deadly shootout outside her NE Houston home, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after police said a woman was struck in the leg by a stray bullet during a deadly shootout outside her home.

Police say they received a shooting call in the 3700 block of Crandon Street near Cavalcade Street at around 3:40 a.m. Saturday morning.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy damage and bullet holes on the street. Multiple casings were found up and down the streets and behind the vehicles.

Police said they found one person on the ground near a white Mercedes-Benz. That person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person involved is on the run.

The woman shot in the leg was transported to an area hospital by an ambulance. Police said she is expected to survive.

Details on what led to the shooting were immediately not available.