Person shot inside vehicle in front of NW Harris County bank, deputies say

Deputies with Harris County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a person was shot while they were inside his truck in NW Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after one person was shot inside of a vehicle in northwest Harris County, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a shooting in front of a bank located in the 12700 block of Tomball Parkway near West Road at 5:43 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to deputies, the person was inside a black-colored pickup truck when they were shot at some point. They were transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Deputies do not have a description of a suspect.

An investigation is ongoing to find a possible motive for the shooting.

KPRC 2 will bring the latest updates as they become available.