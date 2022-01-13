Person shot inside vehicle in front of NW Harris County bank, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after one person was shot inside of a vehicle in northwest Harris County, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded to a shooting in front of a bank located in the 12700 block of Tomball Parkway near West Road at 5:43 a.m. Thursday morning.
According to deputies, the person was inside a black-colored pickup truck when they were shot at some point. They were transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.
Deputies do not have a description of a suspect.
An investigation is ongoing to find a possible motive for the shooting.
KPRC 2 will bring the latest updates as they become available.