Have you seen him? Crime Stoppers searching for man wanted for indecency with a child

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for a man who is wanted for allegedly sexually abusing a child.

Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Houston Police Department said 36-year-old Jose Rodriguez is wanted for indecency with a child.

On Monday, March 22, 2021, authorities said Rodriguez engaged in inappropriate sexual acts with a child victim in the 13200 block of Laguna Street.

Rodriguez is described as a white man, standing approximately 5′09″ tall, weighing 192 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.