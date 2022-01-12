Conroe man accused of stealing over $600K from elderly victims, sending it to India

CONROE – A 48-year-old Conroe man has been charged with taking over $600,000 from elderly victims throughout the United States and sending it to India, U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery announced Tuesday.

Anthony Munigety has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, 13 counts of wire fraud and six counts of money laundering.

According to the allegations, the fraud ring operated out of the Conroe area and other locations in the United States and India. Munigety and others allegedly committed various fraud schemes targeting elderly people throughout the United States.

The suspects deceived victims by telling them a technical support company or other entities were helping them with their computers. Then they would allegedly trick victims into believing they had been mistakenly refunded or overpaid and needed to return the overpayment, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Munigety and others were able to gain access to a victim’s computer, which allowed them to move funds between or wire transfer money out of their accounts. Once the money was moved, Munigety and others would keep a portion of the money and wire the remainder to India, according to the charges.

If convicted, Munigety faces up to 20 years in prison on each count as well as a possible $250,000 maximum fine.