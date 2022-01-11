Man remembered as leader in deaf community killed while on daily walk in Fallbrook neighborhood

The man's family and the deaf community want answers

HOUSTON – Houston’s deaf community is mourning the loss of one of its biggest and most influential advocates.

Robert Yost, 75, died on Jan. 5 while out on his daily walk in his Fallbrook subdivision.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports that he may have been the victim of a hit-and-run crash.

“I was told he was struck by a gray truck. There’s a video of the gray truck, but there is no video of the actual contact. But right afterward, neighbors came out and said they heard the truck speeding away,” said Roberts so, Chris.

Chris said his father’s body was found in the 900 block of Point Blank, about half a mile away from his home.

It wasn’t until Jan. 8 when Chris learned his father was dead. Chris said his father had left his identification at home and was listed as “John Doe” at the medical examiner’s office.

“Not knowing is the worst. I can only pray that it was instant so he did not suffer,” Chris said.

News of Robert’s death sent shockwaves through the Houston deaf community where he was a longtime leader.

Friends said Robert, a retired USPS worker, advocated tirelessly for accessibility for deaf people.

Robert worked with the Houston Police Department to create safer interactions between officers and deaf people, according to his son.

Robert was also a mentor to students who were training to become American Sign Language interpreters.

“Robert Yost was a very important person in my life. He always supported me. It’s not fair that Robert’s life is gone. It’s not right,” said Chris Hamilton, who considered Robert a father figure.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said it’s continuing to follow leads on the case. If you have any information, contact their office.