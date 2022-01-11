Conroe church searching for answers after nearly 2 dozen bullet holes discovered in church

The person responsible for shooting at the church is still on the run

CONROE – Conroe Police Department is investigating after several bullet holes were found on the backside of the Hopewell Community Chuch this past weekend.

According to investigators, police responded to reports of a shooting after a church representative found bullet holes on the backside of the church building.

Conroe police said they believe the church wasn’t the initial target, but believe the shots came from a neighboring property on Jan. 7 and 8.

The shooting is being investigated.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is urged to contact the Conroe Police Department at 936-522-3200.