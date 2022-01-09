‘Numerous’ fatalities anticipated in 5-alarm Bronx fire, FDNY commissioner says

New York City officials say they are expecting multiple fatalities at the site of a five alarm fire in the Bronx Sunday, where at least 63 people were injured.

Roughly 200 firefighters responded to the blaze at a 19-story apartment building on East 181 Street, according to the New York City Fire Department. Authorities were called to the scene at about 11 a.m. and managed to contain the flames at around 1 p.m., NBC New York reported.

FDNY Commissioner Dan Nigro said he anticipates “numerous fatalities” but no deaths have yet been reported.

Read more on NBC News here.