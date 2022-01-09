KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Dudley, a pup with fitness goals

Need someone to motivate you to stay active in the new year? Dudley may possibly be your new workout partner!

The 3-year-old pup loves treats, rope toys and has picked up on several tricks.

Aside from being active, Dudley does well with other dogs. However, volunteers at Houston Humane Society said he does better with another dog who has the same energy level as him.

HHS volunteers add that Dudley is a hurricane survivor. His adoption fee is only $40.

Meet Dudley at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Dudley into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

Ad

See list of adoptable animals from the Houston Humane Society here.