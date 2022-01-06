Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan compares attacks on her to treatment of ‘Jews in Germany’

Texas realtor Jenna Ryan in front of a broken window at the U.S. Capitol building.

Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who has sought to parlay her role in the Capitol riot into a career as a right-wing media personality, posted a tweet in March last year that quickly went viral.

“Sorry, I have blonde hair, white skin, a great job, a great future, and I’m not going to jail,” she wrote.

Jenna Ryan, a Frisco real estate agent and conservative radio host, is asking Trump for a pardon. (KSAT)

Ryan’s braggadocio apparently backfired. She was later sentenced to 60 days in prison by a judge who noted that she had become one of the faces of Jan. 6.

Ryan, 51, reported to prison Dec. 21. In an interview with NBC News five days earlier, she expressed regret for entering the Capitol but still portrayed herself as a victim. She went so far as to assert that the backlash she has received is akin to the experience of “the Jews in Germany.”

“They’re making fun of my skin color. They’re calling me an ‘insurrection Barbie,’” she said.

“They have no idea who I am as a person, what my beliefs are, what I’ve been through, who I am,” she added. “They see me as a one-dimensional caricature. They don’t see me as a human.”

“And so, that is the epitome of a scapegoat. Just like they did that to the Jews in Germany. Those were scapegoats. And I believe that people who are Caucasian are being turned into evil in front of the media.”

Read the full report from NBC News here.

