KIPP Texas delays start date, offers free COVID-19 testing for students, families

HOUSTON – KIPP Texas Public Schools announced its pushing back the return date for kids to return to school in person to allow staff and students to complete PCR testings for COVID-19.

The announcement comes amid a surge in COVID cases due to the omicron variant in Texas.

School officials sent out a letter to parents and guardians advising them that the school return date was pushed back from Wednesday, Jan. 5 to Thursday, Jan. 6.

Officials said they wanted to encourage students and their families to take advantage of the free drive-through COVID PCR testing sites available on each campus during the extra day.

If your student or someone tested positive for COVID or has been exposed in the last seven days, school officials are asking parents to not send the child to school and to visit this website.

Ad

KIPP officials also said its mask mandate is still in place along with the following rules:

· Face masks are required at all times indoors (except when eating or drinking) and recommended outdoors

· Social distance whenever possible

· Practice hand hygiene by washing and sanitizing frequently

· Clean and disinfect surfaces and shared spaces frequently

· If your child is symptomatic, a close contact, or COVID positive, please immediately contact your school administrative office.

· If your child is feeling sick, please KEEP THEM HOME