2 injured after 3 masked men opened fire at apartment complex in Baytown, police say

BAYTOWN – Authorities in Baytown responded to a double-shooting that left two men injured at an apartment complex in Baytown on Monday night.

According to police, dispatchers received multiple calls about the shooting in the 4600 block of Village Lane.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital. The other was taken to Clear Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance.

Detectives say three masked men are responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Baytown Police Department at (281) 422-8371 or leave a tip with Baytown Crime Stoppers at (281) 427-8477(TIPS).