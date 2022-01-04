Betty White’s 100th birthday film still showing in theaters despite actress’ death: These are the Houston spots to see the movie

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait on the set of the television show "Hot in Cleveland" in Studio City section of Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 9, 2010. Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

Betty White’s 100th birthday celebration will go on despite her passing on Dec. 31, according to CNN.

The actress, who would have turned 100 years old on Jan. 17, was looking forward to celebrating the milestone birthday on the big screen with the release of a film entitled “Betty White: 100 Years Young.”

I'm going BIG for my birthday - right to the BIG SCREEN! Get your tickets and join me by clicking here:https://t.co/qXoSO2BYM3 — Betty White (@BettyMWhite) December 17, 2021

“Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White. During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer,” film producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein said in a statement. “We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the ‘luckiest broad on two feet’ to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long.”

Despite her passing on Dec. 31, White’s film screening will go on as planned in celebration of her life and career, Boettcher told CNN.

“Betty White: 100 Years Young” will debut on Jan. 17 for a one-day-only event in select theaters.

Houstonians can catch a screening of the film at any of the following three locations:

Regal Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 – 3839 Weslayan Street, Houston

Memorial City Mall – 310 Memorial City Mall, Houston

Regal Houston Marq*E Stadium 23 – 7600 Katy Freeway, Houston

Tickets are available for purchase through Fathom Events.