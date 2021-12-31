Trucker’s sentence reduced in fatal crash: This is what we know so far

At left, flames engulf vehicles involved in a deadly crash in Lakewood, Colorado, on April 25, 2019. At right, Rogel Aguilera is seen in a mug shot released by authorities April 26, 2019.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, killed four people on April 25, 2019, after the then-23-year-old said his brakes failed the downhill grade on I-70 eastbound outside of Denver.

He was initially sentenced to 110 years in prison, but the sentence was commuted to 10 years on Thursday.

About the crash

On April 25, 2019, Aguilera-Mederos was driving a truck with a trailer carrying lumber. Authorities said he was traveling an estimated 85 mph in an area on Interstate 70 in Lakewood, Colorado, where the speed limit for commercial vehicles is 45 mph. A chain-reaction crash and a fire involved 28 vehicles.

Prosecutors argued that Aguilera-Mederos acted recklessly and made a series of poor decisions before the deadly wreck.

Ad

The people killed in the crash were identified as Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 24; William Bailey, 67; Doyle Harrison, 61; and Stanley Politano, 69.

“They (first responders) had never seen anything like this before,” William Bailey’s niece Amy Bailey told ABC7. “The only thing that came close was being in a war. It was that bad.”

The highway was shut down around 24 hours after the massive crash.

FILE - Workers clear debris from the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 on April 26, 2019, in Lakewood, Colo., following a deadly pileup involving a semi-truck hauling lumber. A truck driver who was convicted of causing the fiery pileup that killed four people and injured six others on Interstate 70 west of Denver was sentenced Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, to 110 years in prison. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was convicted in October of vehicular homicide and other charges stemming from the April 2019 crash. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

About the case

Aguilera-Mederos’s case began in September and went on for weeks.

Ad

Prior to the case starting, the judge granted permission for Aguilera-Medros to live in Texas while he awaited trial. He was free on $400,000 bond. CBS Denver reported the trial was delayed due to COVID-19 and a change of attorneys.

He was convicted in October on four counts of vehicular homicide and other charges, as prosecutors said he failed to use a runaway ramp that could have averted the crash.

Aguilera-Mederos said in court testimony that the brakes on his semitrailer which he was transporting lumber in did not work, causing the truck to careen into vehicles ahead, leading to the fiery pileup.

FILE - This 2019 photo provided by the Lakewood Police Department shows Rogel Aguilera-Mederos. Aguilera-Mederos, who was convicted in October 2021 of causing a fiery pileup that killed four people and injured six others on Interstate 70 west of Denver in April 2019, was sentenced Monday, Dec. 13 to 110 years in prison. (Lakewood Police Department via AP, File) (Lakewood Police Department)

Aguilera-Mederos had no alcohol or drugs in his system when he was tested after the crash, CBS Denver reported, citing officials.

Ad

Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was initially sentenced to 110 years in prison December 13 by Judge Bruce Jones, who cited that state law mandated the sentencing, adding, “I will state that if I had the discretion, it would not be my sentence,” according to The Denver Post.

In his sentencing, a teary Aguilera-Mederos told the court, “I am not a criminal. I am not a murderer. I am not a killer. When I look at my charges, we are talking about a murderer, which is not me. I have never thought about hurting anybody in my entire life.”

About the backlash

A Change.org petition to grant Aguilera-Mederos clemency or commutation has garnered more than five million signatures.

Truckers also boycotted Colorado after the 110-year sentence was handed down. Viral Tik-Tok videos showed long-haul drivers in long lines of trucks whose operators refused to travel through the state of Colorado, where Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was convicted.

Ad

“We fully support and stand with the boycott of industry and business to Colorado,” said Tony Salas, co-founder of the Greater Houston Trucking Association. The company the driver had worked for is based in Houston.

Relatives of those who died in the crash told local news outlet ABC7 that they feel forgotten as public interest shifts to Aguilera-Mederos.

“Since the sentencing date, when all the social media stuff has come back up, has been extremely hard. In fact, you know, without getting too emotional, it kind of ruined our Christmas. ... To try to fight something emotionally like that, that is so close to you, and having so many people who have no idea what they’re talking about taking over the narrative was very painful,” said Duane Bailey, who’s older brother was Bill Bailey. “Nobody wants him to spend the rest of his life in jail.”

Ad

“It’s turned the point where people think he’s the victim now, and it’s not. He’s not the victim,” Duane Bailey added. “This crash killed four people and four good people.”

Duane said there are many facts revealed during the trial that are being forgotten.

“(Aguilera-Mederos) misrepresented on his application to the company his experience. He exaggerated his job titles.. ... He drove his car so hard, by time he got to Berthoud Pass, 30 miles from the crash site, his brakes were already smoking. ... Yet, he still drives above the speed limit. There’s people on I-70 who talk about how they passed him at a high-rate of speed. He’s testified he’s panicked. Who wouldn’t be? But, he put himself in that position. It wasn’t an accident.”

Duane said when victim’s family members spoke with Governor Jared Polis, he made it clear he wanted to get involved with the case. Read more about the victims’ family response here.

Ad

About the commuted sentence, resentencing

On Thursday, Polis granted clemency to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, reducing his sentence from 110 years to only 10.

A resentencing date had already been scheduled for Jan. 13 as prosecutors sought to reduce Aguilera-Mederos’ prison time.

NBC News reported First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King said Monday that the case was “exceptional” and that it required “an exceptional process.” Her office was seeking to resentence him to 20 to 30 years, instead.

Reaction to the resentencing

The Daily Mail reported Kim Kardashian thanked Colorado Gov. Jared Polis after he reduced Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence.

Kardashian, an advocate for criminal justice reform, said on Instagram via Stories that she was thankful for the governor’s actions, saying, “Thank you @Govofco for taking action to reduce Mr. Aguilera-Mederos sentence! While his new sentence is 10 years, he will now have an opportunity to come home in five years and be with his son and wife.”

Ad

What’s next

Aguilera-Mederos will be eligible for parole beginning December 30, 2026, as a result of the commuted sentence.

MORE:

RELATED: Houston truck driver’s sentence reduced from 110 years to 10 years by Colorado governor for fatal crash

RELATED: Colorado governor slashes trucker’s prison term to 10 years