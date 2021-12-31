People wait more than 5 hours for COVID test at new Minute Maid Park mega site

HOUSTON, Texas – On this first day of testing at the Minute Maid Park COVID-19 mega test site, long lines of cars stretched for miles down the street and people complained of waiting for hours just to get into the test site itself.

”My appointment time was at 8 this morning, and I’ve been here since 7:30 and it’s now 11:46 and I am still waiting”, said Troy McGee.

McGee is a U.S. Army veteran and father from Katy who says he never expected to be waiting in his car for more than four hours, but people are terrified of this new variant.

”That’s the reason the lines are so long,” Troy said. “Because everybody is just freaking out.”

The Houston Health Department says this site, which just opened today, was supposed to offer no more than 400 appointments a day but increased that number to more than 2,600 appointments today because of public demand.

The site is scheduled to open again at 8 a.m. tomorrow and appointments must be made online through the Houston Health Department.