CDC: ‘Avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status’
“This reflects increases in cases onboard cruise ships since identification of the Omicron variant,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday issued an advisory urging all travelers — vaccinated and unvaccinated — to avoid cruise ship travel amidst a record-breaking Covid surge driven by the omicron variant in many states across the United States.
“Even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants,” the CDC said in a midday bulletin.
The CDC said the travel health notice upgrade from level 3 to level 4 “reflects increases in cases onboard cruise ships since identification of the Omicron variant.”
Read more on NBC News here.
Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.