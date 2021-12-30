79º

CDC: ‘Avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status’

“This reflects increases in cases onboard cruise ships since identification of the Omicron variant,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The Norwegian Gem cruise ship is shown docked, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at PortMiami in Miami. A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Florida law that prevents cruise lines from requiring passengers to prove they're vaccinated against COVID-19. Judge Kathleen Williams says it fails to protect people even as it appears to violate the free speech rights of cruise lines. She says Norwegian Cruise Lines has shown that without proof of vaccination, cruising will jeopardize public health by potentially causing "super-spreader" events wherever passengers disembark. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday issued an advisory urging all travelers — vaccinated and unvaccinated — to avoid cruise ship travel amidst a record-breaking Covid surge driven by the omicron variant in many states across the United States.

“Even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants,” the CDC said in a midday bulletin.

The CDC said the travel health notice upgrade from level 3 to level 4 “reflects increases in cases onboard cruise ships since identification of the Omicron variant.”

