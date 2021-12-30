CDC: ‘Avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status’

The Norwegian Gem cruise ship is shown docked, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at PortMiami in Miami. A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Florida law that prevents cruise lines from requiring passengers to prove they're vaccinated against COVID-19. Judge Kathleen Williams says it fails to protect people even as it appears to violate the free speech rights of cruise lines. She says Norwegian Cruise Lines has shown that without proof of vaccination, cruising will jeopardize public health by potentially causing "super-spreader" events wherever passengers disembark. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

(Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)