8-year-old grazed by bullet at youth training facility in north Harris County, HCSO says

The shooting happened at a sports training facility in north Houston, according to deputies

HOUSTON – Deputies are investigating after an 8-year-old was grazed by a bullet while at the F.L. EX training facility in north Houston, Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the training facility located in the 18000 block of Imperial Valley around 9:30 p.m.

According to a tweet from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the child was grazed by the bullet while inside the facility.

According to the F.L. EX website, the facility is constructed to help student-athletes with basketball training skills.

The child was transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to deputies.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.