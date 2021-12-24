‘Super Feast’ spreads holiday cheer to more than 30,000 Houstonians on Christmas Eve

HOUSTON – For many families, the annual Super Feast was more than food and toys, it was hope for those who needed it most this holiday season.

“For some people, this time of year is not really a happy time,” said Marcus Martin. “So, for the City of Houston to extend their hospitality to me, I really feel that I’m a part of the Houston family.”

Volunteers served 30,000 people at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Christmas Eve and children went home with boxes of toys.

There was also a grab-n-go area where they loaded up cars with food and toys for families to take home.

It was a special day for thousands of families in attendance.

“Especially with the pandemic this year, it’s vital that we have these services available for our community and we make sure no child goes without a toy on Christmas and nobody leaves with an empty belly,” said Nicole Lope, with City Wide Club of Houston.