Vicious attack on middle schoolers by adults caught on camera in Humble

HUMBLE – Punch after punch, kick after kick, Michael Henry and his parents say surveillance video shows the moments two men being driven in a black Cadillac Escalade hopped out and jumped his 15-year-old friend and schoolmate back on May 7.

”The car pulled in front of us and then they hopped out and started beating my friend,” Michael Henry said.

Humble police confirm Michael, who was just 13 years old at the time, was attacked by the men.

”I was going to attack back, but like, there was nothing I could do. And then they had guns in the car so I was like it’s just pointless,” Michael said.

According to Humble police, 34-year-old Marcus Winbush was driving the Escalade. He’s accused of going to the school, searching for someone, and later following a school bus to the stop on Dove Cove Circle.

”They know they’re looking for kids, that’s the part that got me. You know what I’m saying? That’s a bully,” said Michael’s father Abraham.

Officials say the attack was motivated by Winbush’s belief that a student at the school threw water on one of his kids and sent vulgar text messages to another, but Michael says the attackers had the wrong kids.

”They jumped all the other kids that are his friends beside the person who did it,” Michael said.

Although police say Winbush was just the driver, he’s now charged with injury to a child under 15, and assault causing bodily injury.

Michael’s parents say Winbush and his two accomplices should be behind bars because regardless of what might have transpired between middle schoolers, the situation shouldn’t have been handled that way by adults.

Police have not identified the two men seen on video carrying out the attack, but Winbush, who was charged earlier in December, has been granted bond. He can not go within 200 feet of the victims.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 24.