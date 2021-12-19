10-year-old calls 911 after father barricaded himself inside north Houston apartment complex, HPD says

HOUSTON – A woman and her two children are safe after Houston police say a man barricaded himself inside an apartment, triggering a standoff between SWAT officers.

It happened Sunday morning at the Oxford Place Apartments in the 600 block of Berry Road near Appleton Road.

HPD Commander Megan Howard said there was a verbal dispute between a man and a woman. That was when a man pulled out a gun and pointed it at her head.

During the standoff, police said the suspect apparently dug a hole into the wall of a neighboring unit and may have tried to escape.

Houston police said the woman’s 10-year-old child called for help. Commander Howard said it was “clearly a scary situation for them to call on behalf of their parents.”

HPD and SWAT officers were able to get the 10-year-old, her mother, and another child safely out of the apartment.

After a four-hour standoff, police were able to get the suspect to surrender.

Ad

“We are just very thankful that everyone was able to come out and is okay,” Commander Megan Howard with the HPD Tactical Operations Division.

After an investigation, police said they learned the man was wanted for multiple open warrants, including two misdemeanor warrants and felonies.

A woman named April who works with the suspect said he called her to come and get his belongings.

“It could have gone a lot worse than it did, but I’m glad that it ended quietly because she has kids and no one got hurt,” April said.

Police said the suspect will likely face charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.