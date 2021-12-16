Suspect wanted for shooting man over stolen trailer in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the suspect accused of shooting another man in north Houston on Dec. 2.

Ismael Flores, 46, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony possession of a weapon and burglary.

On Dec. 2, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 10700 block of Royal Pine Drive in north Hoston around 9 p.m.

Police said Flores drove by the victim’s home in a black vehicle and shot him multiple times.

According to police, Flores and the victim, who has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Almodovar, apparently knew each other and were previously involved in an altercation.

Almodovar was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about Flores’ whereabouts is urged to call HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.