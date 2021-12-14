Good Samaritan witnesses man being fatally struck by vehicle in NE Harris County, sheriff says

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle in northeast Harris County Tuesday, Sheriff Ed Gonzales said.

The crash happened at 10798 N. Sam Houston Parkway between Wilson Road and John Ralston.

According to Gonzalez, a man possibly in his 20s was traveling eastbound on the service road. The driver possibly struck a guardrail, causing him to stop in one of the main lanes. A second driver struck the stalled vehicle and a third driver then struck the driver, who was standing outside his vehicle at the time, Gonzalez said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gonzalez said a Good Samaritan did initially notice the man outside the stalled vehicle and stopped to assist. The man witnessed the victim’s fatal crash.

“I’m told he recently lost someone close to him, who was struck while outside a vehicle, so he stopped this time to assist,” Gonzalez said.

Eastbound service road lanes between Wilson and John Ralston are currently closed as authorities work to investigate the deadly crash.