Woman shoots, kills 1 of 3 suspects asking for drugs during home burglary, HCSO says

HOUSTON – A woman shot and killed one of three suspects who broke into her home asking for drugs, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened in the 15500 block of Fair Elm Court near Westpark Drive in the Mission Bend area.

Deputies told KPRC 2 that three suspects tried to rob the woman inside her home. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and began asking for drugs.

The woman’s boyfriend came out to defend her, and that was when the suspects attempted to flee the scene.

As they were running to their getaway vehicle, the woman pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Two suspects managed to get away, but one was struck. He died at the scene

Deputies believe the couple was targeted.

The woman was questioned by homicide investigators. It was unknown if charges would be filed.