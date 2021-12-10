82º

Who killed Antonio Salazar? Police searching for driver who struck, killed man while crossing street

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Antonio Salazar (Crime Stoppers/Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a driver who fatally struck a man while walking through a crosswalk in southeast Houston on Nov. 10.

Police said the incident happened at 7:12 p.m in the 8000 block of Howard Drive near Bliss Street.

According to investigators, Antonio Salazar was crossing the street on Howard Drive headed eastbound when a gray or black Dodge Charger struck him. The vehicle was headed southbound on Bliss Street.

Salazar died at the scene due to his injuries.

The suspect driving the Dodge Charger did not stop to help Salazar and fled the scene, police said. A description of the suspect is not available.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

