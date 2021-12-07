Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences investigating after data linked to crime lab found on computer that was sold at auction

HOUSTON – The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is investigating claims from a computer repair technician that a computer sold at a surplus auction still contained data from the agency that provides medical examiner and crime lab services for the county.

The repairman, Johnny, who asked that we not use his last name, said he recently received the 2009 Hewlett Packard computer from a client who asked him to refurbish it.

“She bought it from a Harris County public auction,” Johnny said.

Johnny said he was surprised to find the hard drive was still inside the computer and became alarmed when he discovered it appeared to contain data from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

“There were folders, files, excel spreadsheets with DNA records, and notes about sampling results with case numbers attached,” he said, describing what he saw on the computer which he believes was last used in 2015.

Johnny turned over the hard drive to IFS Monday afternoon. He said even if the information turns out not to be sensitive in nature, he’d rather government agencies be safe instead of sorry.

“The overall concern is data security. Generally, no data should be given out to the public when you sell a computer because it’s not their data,” he said.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has launched an investigation and is examining the hard drive.

A spokesperson for the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences issued the following statement to KPRC 2:

Our current standard process for computer surplus is to pull the hard drive completely out of the computer for destruction, to ensure no information is accidentally disclosed outside the office. In addition, it would be unusual for the information you have described to be on the hard drive of a desktop computer. It should reside solely on the network. Given that this computer is several years old, we don’t know why this process wouldn’t have been followed in this case.

Given the residual information listed below, we don’t believe a current user would be able to access actual DNA results, victim information, or potential defendant information.