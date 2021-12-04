Pedestrian killed on 610 West Loop near Hempstead, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas – A person was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking on the 610 West Loop freeway Friday evening, according to Houston police.

HPD said the incident happened on the freeway near Hempstead Road around 5:21 p.m.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle that reportedly hit the pedestrian remained at the scene. It is unclear why the person was walking on the highway.

Sky2 captured a large police presence, along with stopped traffic. HPD asked drivers to avoid the area due to traffic delays via Twitter.

KPRC 2 has crews headed to the scene and will provide more updates as they become available.