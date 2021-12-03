PHOTOS: Houston-area sunrises, sunsets are the stuff of Creamsicle rainbows this week

Photo submitted by Click2Pins user Sheryl of the sunset along TC Jester hike and bike trail the week of Nov. 3, 2021.

HOUSTON – If you looked up to the Houston heavens this week, you’ve most likely said something akin to what my 3-year-old son said on Wednesday as I picked him up from school: “It’s so beautiful!”

And it was.

The Houston sunrises and sunsets were something like Creamsicles and rainbows painting the sky this week. Take a look at some of the lovely photos our Click2Pins users captured from the time movie directors dub “the magic hour.”

Cobi Harris My morning coffee with my neighbors. 0 s

Pins User Sunrise 0 s

Carol Wilson Sargent Sunrise...no fog! 0 s

Pins User St. Vincent Shrimpers in Galveston bay! Glorious morning! 0 s

Pins User Beautiful sunrise in Floresville 0 s

Pins User Beautiful sunrise! 0 s

KurtAndCarol In Clear Lake City: a few minutes after sunset -- much color along with some subtle shadows across the bottom of the clouds. 0 s 1

Steven Harp East Bernard, TX sunset 0 s 1

albinjames Wonderful day! 0 s 1

Sheryl Evening walk along TC Jester hike and bike trail. 0 s

marty46 Blanco tx coming back from dallas 0 s

Pins User Sunset from the dock on Lake Houston 0 s 1

aerosfan Last gasps of the sunset. 0 s 1

journeyman936@gmail.com Dec 2 from my front yard. 0 s 1

Pins User Orange sky over the pool 0 s 1

Pins User Lake Livingston 0 s

Tcenwill Sunset El Jardin Carol & Tony W 0 s

luckyone Lake Conroe 0 s 1

Carol Wilson Gorgeous Sargent sunset... 0 s 1

KimG Sunset walk 0 s 1

Pins User 0 s 1

aerosfan Beautiful! 0 s 1

Did you also capture photos of the amazing sunrises and sunsets across the Houston area? Share your photos with us at Click2Pins.com.