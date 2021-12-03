74º

PHOTOS: Houston-area sunrises, sunsets are the stuff of Creamsicle rainbows this week

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Photo submitted by Click2Pins user Sheryl of the sunset along TC Jester hike and bike trail the week of Nov. 3, 2021. (Sheryl/Click2Pins.com, Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – If you looked up to the Houston heavens this week, you’ve most likely said something akin to what my 3-year-old son said on Wednesday as I picked him up from school: “It’s so beautiful!”

And it was.

The Houston sunrises and sunsets were something like Creamsicles and rainbows painting the sky this week. Take a look at some of the lovely photos our Click2Pins users captured from the time movie directors dub “the magic hour.”

Cobi Harris

My morning coffee with my neighbors.

Houston
Pins User

Sunrise

Onalaska
Carol Wilson

Sargent Sunrise...no fog!

Bay City
Pins User

St. Vincent Shrimpers in Galveston bay! Glorious morning!

Galveston
Pins User

Beautiful sunrise in Floresville

Floresville
Pins User

Beautiful sunrise!

Floresville
KurtAndCarol

In Clear Lake City: a few minutes after sunset -- much color along with some subtle shadows across the bottom of the clouds.

Houston
Steven Harp

East Bernard, TX sunset

Houston
albinjames

Wonderful day!

Houston
Sheryl

Evening walk along TC Jester hike and bike trail.

Houston
Sheryl

Evening walk along TC Jester hike and bike trail.

Houston
marty46

Blanco tx coming back from dallas

San Antonio
Sheryl

Evening walk along TC Jester hike and bike trail.

Houston
Sheryl

Evening walk along TC Jester hike and bike trail.

Houston
Sheryl

Evening walk along TC Jester hike and bike trail.

Houston
Pins User

Sunset from the dock on Lake Houston

Houston
aerosfan

Last gasps of the sunset.

Dickinson
journeyman936@gmail.com

Dec 2 from my front yard.

Hull
Pins User

Orange sky over the pool

Pearland
Pins User

Lake Livingston

Livingston
Tcenwill

Sunset El Jardin Carol & Tony W

Seabrook
luckyone

Lake Conroe

Willis
Carol Wilson

Gorgeous Sargent sunset...

Bay City
KimG

Sunset walk

Spring
Pins User
Bacliff
aerosfan

Beautiful!

Houston

Did you also capture photos of the amazing sunrises and sunsets across the Houston area? Share your photos with us at Click2Pins.com.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

