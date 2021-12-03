PHOTOS: Houston-area sunrises, sunsets are the stuff of Creamsicle rainbows this week

HOUSTON – If you looked up to the Houston heavens this week, you’ve most likely said something akin to what my 3-year-old son said on Wednesday as I picked him up from school: “It’s so beautiful!”
And it was.
The Houston sunrises and sunsets were something like Creamsicles and rainbows painting the sky this week. Take a look at some of the lovely photos our Click2Pins users captured from the time movie directors dub “the magic hour.”
Cobi Harris
My morning coffee with my neighbors.
Pins User
Sunrise
Carol Wilson
Sargent Sunrise...no fog!
Pins User
St. Vincent Shrimpers in Galveston bay! Glorious morning!
Pins User
Beautiful sunrise in Floresville
Pins User
Beautiful sunrise!
KurtAndCarol
In Clear Lake City: a few minutes after sunset -- much color along with some subtle shadows across the bottom of the clouds.
Steven Harp
East Bernard, TX sunset
albinjames
Wonderful day!
Sheryl
Evening walk along TC Jester hike and bike trail.
Sheryl
marty46
Blanco tx coming back from dallas
Sheryl
Sheryl
Sheryl
Pins User
Sunset from the dock on Lake Houston
aerosfan
Last gasps of the sunset.
journeyman936@gmail.com
Dec 2 from my front yard.
Pins User
Orange sky over the pool
Pins User
Lake Livingston
Tcenwill
Sunset El Jardin Carol & Tony W
luckyone
Lake Conroe
Carol Wilson
Gorgeous Sargent sunset...
KimG
Sunset walk
Pins User
aerosfan
Beautiful!
