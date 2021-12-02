Have you seen her? Houston police searching for woman who shot another woman in fiery gaming machine incident

Police are searching for a woman who shot another woman after an argument over a gaming machine in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a female suspect who opened fire at another woman after a fight about a gaming machine.

It happened at the 4700 block of Lockwood near Rand Street in northeast Houston on Nov. 23.

Police say two women were using a game machine when one of them started to pour lighter fluid on it and then lit it on fire. When the fire broke out, the other woman got mad because she was unable to play.

The two women left the location and took the argument into the parking lot where police say the woman who was mad about the game being lit on fire shot the woman who did it. The woman who fired, police say, fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital to be treated.

