‘It is needed’: Harris County residents weigh in on $2.6 million ‘Harris County Safe’ program

HOUSTON – Some Harris County residents said that they believe the extra patrols in unincorporated parts of the county will be beneficial.

On Tuesday, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced another public safety proposal designed to reduce crime in the most violence-prone areas of unincorporated Harris County.

The “Harris County Safe” program will use data to identify seven micro-zones where violent crime is concentrated and increase police visibility in those areas. with “precision policing.” (Dec. 1, 2021) (KPRC 2)

The area near 1960 and Jones Road was identified as one of the micro-zone locations under District 5.

Dede Goodwin said that she has dealt with crime firsthand in the area. She said in the past year someone stole tires off her sons’ truck that was parked in the driveway. She told KPRC 2 that she supports the new proposal.

“It is needed, we just need to feel safe in our own neighborhoods,” said Goodwin.

Kathy Rodriguez said she also believes extra patrols will be beneficial.

“It is good to know that they are going to be doing something to protect us because that is what we need,” Rodriguez said.

The $2.6 million program will be supported by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and involve a substantial community engagement component designed to inform, work with, and seek input from impacted communities.

Hidalgo said the plan will increase police visibility where violent crime is concentrated.