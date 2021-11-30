Innocent man injured in shootout between two drivers in northwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – An innocent man was injured in a shootout between two drivers in northwest Houston on Monday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Pinemont and Antoine around 7:00 p.m.

Police said there was an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles when an innocent driver was shot in the chest.

The victim was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Investigators said the suspects fled the scene in a black car.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.