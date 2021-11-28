Father ambushed and shot by two suspects during possible carjacking attempt, police say

A father was ambushed by two suspects in an attempted carjacking in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON – A father is expected to survive after he was shot three times during a possible carjacking attempt involving two suspects in southwest Houston, police say.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 7500 block of Corporate Drive between Triola Lane and Caraway Lane early Sunday.

Police received a 911 call at around 3:40 a.m. from the man’s 16-year-old son who told them that his father was ambushed by two suspects while he was parking his vehicle down the street from his apartment. He was shot three times in the stomach, leg, and back, according to police.

The father was found outside by the son after he banged on his apartment door several times.

Police say he was transported to an area hospital where he is expected to survive.

Detectives at the scene say they do not believe anything was stolen.

