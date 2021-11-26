Hundreds gather to see Uptown Holiday Lights

You and your family can visit the lights along Post Oak Boulevard

HOUSTON – Uptown Houston hosted its 33rd Annual Uptown Holiday Lighting tradition on Post Oak Boulevard, bringing the festive lights that get people in the mood for the holidays.

“This is a family tradition. People grew up coming here, and now they’re bringing their kids here,” said Kaleé Garvin, Uptown Houston Marketing Manager.

Hundreds of people watched the light show, which featured 300 artisan trees, synchronized with music, “dancing” to holiday music. Each of the trees is outfitted with 250 LED lights which hold 16 million color possibilities.

The family-friendly, free event included the presence of Santa Clause and Mrs. Clause as well as 60 local vendors.

“They are local, so we’re really excited to support the Houston community,” Garvin said.

“It’s exciting this time of year, we’re ready to get out of the house,” said attendee Tomas Monsalbo.

Of course, guests could not miss the festive balconies at the Hilton Post Oak Hotel for the annual balcony decorating contest.

Just after 7 pm, fireworks lit up the sky.

“It’s inspiration like we will get back to normal,” said attendee Don George.

The tradition of gathering resumed, and many guests said this year’s Uptown Holiday Lighting was refreshing.

“We used to come every single year, and of course, last year we couldn’t come, but we’re excited to come back and celebrate with everybody else here,” said attendee Edgar Navarrete.