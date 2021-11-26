Have you seen him? Police searching for man who allegedly stole $40K worth of wigs, jewelry in west Houston burglary

A man was caught on camera allegedly stealing $40,000 worth of jewelry and wigs inside a store.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man who they say stole $40,000 worth of wigs and jewelry during a burglary in west Houston.

It happened on Sept. 16 at a business in the 15000 block of Westheimer Road in the West Oaks area.

Video surveillance obtained by police captured the suspect breaking the front glass window to enter the building at around 2 a.m. Once inside, he allegedly began to swipe random wigs and jewelry.

Footage shows the suspect wearing a black Dallas Cowboys hoodie and black pants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.