Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, found dead in Brooklyn home at 56

BROOKLYN, New York – Malikah Shabazz, one of the daughters of slain civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead Monday at her Brooklyn home, police said.

According to NBC News, a medical examiner told NBC New York Shabazz was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead yesterday afternoon. Police said her daughter was the one that found her and called 911.

Shabazz’s death is not deemed suspicious, an NYPD spokesperson said. She was 56.

Malcolm X was assassinated on Feb. 21, 1965 at the age of 39. Two of his convicted killers were exonerated last Thursday after decades of doubt about who was responsible for the civil rights icon’s death.

X had six daughters with wife and civil rights advocate Betty Shabazz. Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, were the youngest daughters of X. Betty was pregnant with the twins when he was killed.

