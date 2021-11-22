‘Desperately looking’: Houston-area animal shelter seeking homes for more than 150 pets

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Several shelters across the U.S., including one in Fort Bend County, are starting to feel the pinch as they experience limited capacity with more people spending time away from home.

The Fort Bend County Animal Services, located at 1210 Blume Road in Rosenberg, said it’s having to operate at or over capacity due to the population being higher than normal. As of Monday, the shelter currently has 180 animals -- 152 dogs and 28 cats -- on site.

Rene Vasquez, Director of Fort Bend County Animal Services, said the shelter’s goal is “desperately looking” for adopters, rescue organizations or foster homes for the animals.

“Our goal is to be able to place as many of our pets as possible in a home so that we never get to a point where we are forced to make a difficult decision driven by time or space,” Vasquez said in a statement.

You can see a list of available pets for adoption here. Every animal adoption from the shelter will be fully vaccinated, microchipped and either spayed or neutered.