Caught on camera: 4 armed men rob SW Houston pharmacy, steal trash bag full of prescription medication

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for four suspects they said robbed a drug store in broad daylight, making off with a trash bag full of prescription medication. The entire incident was captured on surveillance video, which has been released to the public.

The robbery happened on Nov. 4 at 10:10 a.m. at a pharmacy located near Stella Link Road and South Braeswood Boulevard in southwest Houston, police said.

Surveillance footage recovered from the pharmacy shows the masked group enter the store, brandish their weapons and order the employees to the ground.

Police say the men filled a trash bag with prescription medication before fleeing the pharmacy in a light-colored four-door Buick LeSabre.

These are the suspect descriptions, as provided by police.

Suspect 1: Black male, thin build, “Good Vibes” pullover and blue jeans

Suspect 2: Black male, medium build, black Adidas long sleeve shirt, black pants and Nike slides.

Suspect 3: Black male, heavy build, blue jacket and black pants.

Suspect 4: Black male, medium build, maroon pullover, black pants with print.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.