2 families accuse Dayton PD of negligence after claims of mishandling vehicle crashes

Two families are asking for change as they shine a light on accusations about the Dayton Police Department’s negligence after two separate crashes killed one of their daughters and paralyzed the other.

The first incident happened on Jan. 23, 2020.

Madelyn Quiroz was just 16 years old when the driver of the vehicle she was riding in began driving at a high rate of speed and crashed, according to the police report.

Madelyn’s mother, Marina Hernandez-Quiroz, claims the police department failed to conduct a sobriety test on the driver, inventory on the vehicle, or interview any witnesses.

Hernandez-Quiroz said she also asked for bodycam footage.

“I have not been privileged to the bodycam footage,” Hernandez-Quiroz said. “Now, I’ve been told the bodycam footage has been deleted.”

About six months later, there would be more claims of a mishandled investigation.

Months later, on July 6, Allyssa Salazar died after the car she was riding in flipped over on Highway 146.

Ad

“She [the driver] lost control. The car slid so many feet, [then] rolled over three to four times,” said Salazar’s mom, Amanda Morales.

Dayton PD noted no alcohol or drug use while on the scene of the accident.

However, in a report attained by the President of Dolcefino Consulting, Wayne Dolcefino, and conducted by the then city manager, Theo Melancon, it was noted that the police chief and deputy city manager, Robert Vine, failed in several aspects.

In the report, the former city manager recommended chief Vine be demoted, but in a letter to the mayor and city attorney, the current interim city manager, David Willard, reversed that recommendation.

That recommendation led both moms in these cases to call for the resignation of Willard and demand the Dayton City Council conduct an independent investigation of the police department.

No arrests or criminal charges have ever been filed in either accident.