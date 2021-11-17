Galveston’s boutique Hotel Lucine to open summer 2022

Hotel Lucine, Galveston’s newest boutique hotel, is slated to open in the summer of 2022.

The property, which was most recently occupied by the Pearl Inn, is being fully revitalized and transformed ahead of Hotel Lucine’s opening.

The new, 61-room boutique hotel is being redesigned to “support a lively, people-centric atmosphere that promotes gathering and shared experiences,” according to a news release.

Per the release, Hotel Lucine will feature an on-site restaurant, a day-to-night den for guests to enjoy coffee in the morning, an afternoon meal or a cocktail at night, and a rooftop bar with 180-degree ocean views.

“Our vision for Hotel Lucine is an alluring destination for visitors and locals alike, a place that feels refined and modern but still approachable and full of heart and soul like a good house party,” Hotel Lucine partner Dave Jacoby said.

Guests will be able to enjoy multiple restaurant and bar experiences as well as relax at the pool and patio which will be at the heart of the property.

“We hope to make it a refuge for culture, fun and culinary and cocktail delights that you never want to leave,” Hotel Lucine partner Robert Marcus said.