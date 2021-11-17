Galveston man sentenced to 60 years in prison after ramming man with SUV, shooting him in head after monthslong drug feud, authorities say

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A Galveston County jury sentenced Roshawn Jermaine Crookshank, of Galveston, to 60 years in prison for killing another Galveston man in February 2019 over a drug dispute, authorities said Wednesday.

Authorities said in a news release on Wednesday that Raymond Anderson, 34, was walking across Avenue K in Galveston on Feb. 19, 2019, when an SUV hit him as he crossed the street. The driver of the SUV got out with a gun and chased Anderson as he fled into a backyard on Avenue K. Witnesses then heard several gunshots. Anderson was shot six times, five in his back and once in the back of his head. He was declared dead at the scene.

Galveston police detectives investigated and learned that the driver of the SUV, Roshawn Jermaine Crookshank, had an ongoing feud with Anderson over an incident three months earlier when Crookshank attempted to steal narcotics from Anderson. Authorities said in a news release about the case that Crookshank made threats to witnesses that he was going to kill Anderson over the dispute.

The day after the murder, a Galveston Police officer noticed smoke near the Commodore Hotel on the Galveston Seawall. When police arrived, they observed a grey Chevy Tahoe that was engulfed in flames. One officer was able to pull the license tag off of the vehicle before it was destroyed. Detectives were able to determine that Crookshank was pulled over by the Galveston Police Department driving that same vehicle two months before the murder. A detective also testified that they were able to place Crookshank’s cell phone near the scene of the crime during the time of the murder.

The Galveston Police Department obtained a warrant for Crookshank. A manhunt ensued and Crookshank was eventually arrested in Mexia, Texas, five months after the murder.

According to a news release, trial began Wednesday, Nov. 10 and after three days of testimony, the jury found Crookshank guilty of murder and sentenced him to 60 years in prison.

Judge Lonnie Cox of the 56th District Court pronounced the sentence a week after the trial began. Crookshank will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.

The State was represented in trial by Chief Assistant District Attorney Kacey Launius and Assistant District Attorney Shawn Connally.