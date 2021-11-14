Hacker sends spam to 100,000 from FBI email address

FILE - This June 14, 2018 file photo shows an FBI seal on a podium before a news conference at the agency's headquarters in Washington. On Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, the Supreme Court is set to hear a case about the governments ability to get lawsuits thrown out of court by claiming they would reveal secrets that threaten national security. The case involves a group of Muslim men from Southern California who claim the FBI spied on hundreds in a surveillance operation following 9/11. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

An apparently malicious hacker sent spam emails from an FBI email server Friday night to at least 100,000 people, an email spam watchdog group has found.

The person’s motives are unknown, and it was not immediately clear the extent to which the hacker gained access to the FBI’s email system. The email message was a bizarre, technically incoherent warning that made reference to cybersecurity writer Vinny Troia as well as a cybercriminal group called The Dark Overlord. Troia’s company, Night Lion Security, published research on The Dark Overlord in January.

The hacker signed off as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cyber Threat Detection and Analysis Group, which hasn’t existed for at least two years.

