Houston Symphony opens the holiday season with ‘The Nutcracker’ and more

HOUSTON – The Houston Symphony celebrates the return of the holiday season with Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada leading the orchestra with highlights from favorite pieces of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” starting on Dec. 3-5.

To bring the magnificent music to life on stage, Orozco-Estrada will feature acts “The Waltz of the Snowflakes,” “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” “The Waltz of the Flowers,” and more to be performed.

Houston Symphony holiday traditions will also be performed, like “Handel’s Messiah” on Dec.10-12, “Very Merry POP” on Dec. 18-19, and back by popular demand is “Pink Martini” on Jan. 7-9, 2022. All performances are in Jones Hall.

If you are looking to enjoy a performance with your little ones, the Houston Symphony will be hosting their Family Series Season, “Musical Treats from The Nutcracker-for Kids,” featuring some of the best loved melodies from “The Nutcracker” and live narration for young audiences.

The performances will have an appearance from Santa Claus and a mailbox for letters to Santa in the Jones Hall lobby. Kids are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite holiday character. All audience seating for “Musical Treats from The Nutcracker-for Kids!” is socially distanced, with masks required for everyone age 4 and older.

For tickets and additional information call 713-224-7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org. Livestream performances are available via a private link to ticket holders for $20. Everyone in the audience is required to wear a mask while in Jones Hall. For a comprehensive schedule of safety measures, visit houstonsymphony.org/safety. Socially distanced seats are available in some portions of the auditorium.

Show times are as follows:

TCHAIKOVSKY’S THE NUTCRACKER

Friday, Dec. 3, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4, at 8 p.m.*

Sunday, Dec. 5, at 2:30 p.m.

MUSICAL TREATS FROM THE NUTCRACKER─FOR KIDS!

Saturday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4, at 11:30 a.m.*

HANDEL’S MESSIAH

Friday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11, at 8 p.m.*

Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2:30 p.m.

VERY MERRY POPS

Saturday, Dec. 18, at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18, at 8 p.m. *

Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 p.m.

PINK MARTINI

Friday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8, at 8 p.m.*

Sunday, Jan. 9, at 2:30 p.m.

*Livestreamed at 8 p.m. CT