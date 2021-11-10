Take a look to help her: Video, sketch released after Houston woman sexually assaulted during robbery attempt on Hillcroft

Photo stills taken from surveillance video and sketch released by Houston police on Nov. 10, 2021 after a sexual assault during a robbery attempt in May 2021.

HOUSTON – Houston police have released video of a man whom officers say sexually assaulted a woman after trying to rob her in May.

The Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division and the Robbery Division are still in need of the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery.

The sexual assault happened on Friday, May 14, at approximately 6:30 a.m. Houston police said in a news release that the victim had just parked her vehicle at her apartment complex parking lot, located at the 7000 block of Hillcroft Ave.

As she exited her vehicle, she was approached by a man who pointed a handgun at her and demanded her money.

Police said when she told the man that she did not have any cash, he sexually assaulted her. He then fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel.

The man is described by police as a Black male in his late 20s to 30s, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium to heavy build. The victim called the man “chubby,” police said.

Watch the video released by Houston police in an effort to find this man below:

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.