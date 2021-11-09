Texas Hill Country estate just outside of Houston? This Richmond home for sale at $3.5M transports you with its rustic stylings

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas

RICHMOND, Texas – A home in Richmond, Texas is on the market for $3.5 million and all 6,000-plus square-feet of it takes you to the Texas Hill Country the instant you walk through the front door.

The home, 6311 Olde Pecan Drive, is on just over nine acres outside Houston, Katy and Fulshear.

The home has a private, gated circular drive, engineered hardwood floors, built-in audio, plantation shutters, thick crown molding, security cameras inside and out, an alarm system, and custom sliding barn doors.

A great room has a 32-foot wood beam ceiling, faux Juliet balconies and a full bar.

However, perhaps the biggest thing is the outdoor space on this home. A wall of oversized sliding doors open to covered terrace with an outdoor fireplace. The house has an infinity pool with fire and waterfall features, and a jacuzzi.

The home has three bedrooms with en-suite baths and walk-in closets. There’s a study, game room, media room, craft room, and bonus room for the outdoorsman.

Ad

The estate also has room for horses with its three-stall barn with workshop tack room with water well, plus a bedroom and en-suite bath.

Take a look inside the home with these promotional images from HAR.com. See the full listing here.

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)

Promotional image for the sale of 6311 Olde Pecan Drive in Richmond, Texas (HAR.com)