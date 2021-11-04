Families seek information in deaths of 2 men gunned down unrelated shootings in Houston, Pasadena

HOUSTON – Authorities in Houston and Pasadena are searching for those responsible for killing two men in unrelated shootings in Houston and Pasadena in October.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division are asking for help finding who killed Dimas G. Tiul-Choc on Friday, Oct. 1, at approximately 12:01 a.m. Tiul-Chock was shot and killed in the 8600 block of Pitner Rd in Houston, Texas.

During the incident, the victim was in the park area when an unknown suspect approached the victim with a handgun and demanded money. The suspect fired multiple gunshots at the victim and then fled. Tiul-Choc died as a result of the gunshot injuries. His family is requesting the community’s help with identifying the suspect responsible for this murder.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Dimas G. Tiul-Choc (Crime Stoppers)

Daniel Sanchez’s family is also asking for people to come forward to identify who killed their loved one. Crime Stoppers and the Pasadena Police Department are asking for information in the Tuesday, Oct. 12 murder that happened around 8:11 p.m.

Daniel Sanchez (Crime Stoppers)

Sanchez was shot and killed in the 2300 block of Red Bluff Rd. in Pasadena when the suspect or suspects approached him while he was walking in a parking lot around 8:11 p.m.

The suspects fired multiple gunshots at Sanchez and then fled the scene. Sanchez died of the gunshot wounds.

