Atlanta Braves fan buys Astros fan tickets to the World Series

The Astros fan wanted to take his 11-year-old daughter to the World Series

HOUSTON – David Bramlet and his 11-year-old daughter Addison are die-hard Astros fans, and this week they were gifted the opportunity of a lifetime.

“It just makes a bond for us, and it just makes me happy,” said Addison.

The Bramlet’s have dreamed of going to a World Series game, and that dream may soon become a reality thanks to an Atlanta Braves fan who bought them two tickets to Game 6 out of the kindness of his heart.

“It meant a lot to us, and we plan on paying it forward some way or another to somebody,” Bramlet said.

It all started when Bramlet put up a post on an Astros Facebook group asking if anybody would be willing to trade tickets to the big game for some Astros memorabilia.

Houston dad offers up Astros signed jersey and other goodies for World Series tickets. (KPRC)

Bramlet offered up signed Jerseys, bats and even old seats from the Astrodome.

“I told her that I would take her, and when it came time, the money wasn’t there, so we were trying to trade something for it,” said Bramlet.

Miles Neal a long-time Braves fan saw the post.

“I was like, man this guy is literally wanting to give so much special stuff away to go to the game with his daughter and I’m in a position to help him without him having to give anything away,” Neal said.

It remains to be seen if the World Series will even return to Minute Maid Park for a Game 6, but Neal purchased two tickets totaling $1,200 for the Bramlet’s if it does.

“We all love our team, but we all love baseball, and we all love people and we just want to spread the love,” Neal said. “Spread the love and go Braves.”

Bramlet said the only thing Neal asked for in return was a baseball with the World Series logo on it.

The two have now become friends with Neal telling KPRC 2 he might travel to Houston for Game 6 and wants to meet the Bramlet’s in person.

If the series goes to Game 6 and returns to Houston, it will be played at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday.